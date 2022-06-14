3,133 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.46. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.