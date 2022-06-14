871 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.5% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,074,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,131.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,224. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,377.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,634.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.