Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00006212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $66.26 million and $10.87 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 50,338,826 coins and its circulating supply is 48,574,662 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

