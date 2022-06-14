Abyss Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $166,961.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

