Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Buys 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.28 on Tuesday, hitting $2,139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,564. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,369.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,628.47.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.