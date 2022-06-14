Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.19.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acme United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

