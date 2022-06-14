Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 138.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $15.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $172.19 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

