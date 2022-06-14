Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.98 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and $2.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

