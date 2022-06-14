Albion Financial Group UT Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,920,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

