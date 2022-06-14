Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.93.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $264.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.49.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,460 shares of company stock worth $12,561,511. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.