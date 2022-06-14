Albion Financial Group UT Has $1 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.06 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

