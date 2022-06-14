Albion Financial Group UT Has $769,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

