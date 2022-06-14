Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,343,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,445,000 after buying an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,063,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,275,000 after buying an additional 183,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

