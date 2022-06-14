Albion Financial Group UT Sells 403 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,855,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.16.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $245.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

