Albion Financial Group UT Sells 668 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.05% of Federal Signal worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 124,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE FSS opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.