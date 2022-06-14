Aldebaran Financial Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,737,521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $872,479,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH traded down $10.93 on Tuesday, reaching $458.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,257. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

