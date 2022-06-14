Aldebaran Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $194,012,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 529,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,179,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

