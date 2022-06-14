Aldebaran Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 410 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $452.90. 50,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,630. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $200.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $515.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

