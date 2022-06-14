Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by SG3 Management LLC

SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of SG3 Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SG3 Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,074,688 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,377.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,634.32.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

