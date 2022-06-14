American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) were down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 6,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

Get American International alerts:

About American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH)

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with assets in the healthcare supply chain. Its portfolio encompasses telemedicine and other virtual health platforms, subscriber based primary care and concierge medicine plans, preventative care solutions, and wellness related assets, such as mental and behavioral health services, as well as its own proprietary life coaching platform.

Further Reading

