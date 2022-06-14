American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.84

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.84 and last traded at $73.02, with a volume of 691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in American States Water by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in American States Water by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

