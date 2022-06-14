Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $240.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.80.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

