AmonD 1-Day Volume Tops $4,203.00 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $771,164.37 and approximately $4,203.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00422149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00034699 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.