Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. 2,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,408,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,469,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the period.

