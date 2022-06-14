Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Target Price at GBX 2,192.50

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,192.50 ($26.61).

Several analysts have weighed in on FEVR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.42) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($38.84) to GBX 3,030 ($36.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.27) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($37.14) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,383.80 ($16.80) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,643.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,030.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.07. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,381.10 ($16.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.85).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.65) per share. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Laura Kate Hagan purchased 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,119.80).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

