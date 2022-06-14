Analyzing Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Boqii has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leslie’s has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.2% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boqii and Leslie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $187.15 million 0.12 -$20.25 million ($1.12) -1.36 Leslie’s $1.34 billion 2.19 $126.63 million $0.72 22.29

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and Leslie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leslie’s 0 0 10 0 3.00

Boqii presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Leslie’s has a consensus price target of $30.30, suggesting a potential upside of 88.79%. Given Boqii’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -10.84% -66.06% -14.89% Leslie’s 9.97% -48.04% 15.88%

Summary

Leslie’s beats Boqii on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

