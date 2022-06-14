Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells $1,555,482.31 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $1,555,482.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,046. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

