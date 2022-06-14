Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells $1,555,482.31 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 24,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $1,555,482.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PLAN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,046. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PLAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.
Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
