Argon (ARGON) Trading Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (ARGON) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $159,024.97 and $46,184.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00430331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00051127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,950,343 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.