Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 61,348 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 438,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 93,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,408. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08.

