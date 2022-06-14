ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASGN. TheStreet downgraded ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

ASGN opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 12 month low of $84.90 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

