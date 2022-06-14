ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.