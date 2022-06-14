Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the May 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 145,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASZ stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 4,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,784. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

