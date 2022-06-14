Avenir Corp Sells 105,150 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Avenir Corp reduced its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,150 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. 10,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,530. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $266,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,109 shares in the company, valued at $57,813,130.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,650 shares of company stock worth $2,160,917. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

