B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Update

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on BTG. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 44.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after buying an additional 1,277,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 4,636,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,915,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023,603. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

