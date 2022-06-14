Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

BADFF opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

