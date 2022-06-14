Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.