Banano Price Reaches $0.0053 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $113,230.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,462.81 or 0.99900775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,732 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,552,492 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.