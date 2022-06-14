Bausch + Lomb Co.’s (NYSE:BLCO) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Bausch + Lomb’s (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 15th. Bausch + Lomb had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $630,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Bausch + Lomb’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

BLCO opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

