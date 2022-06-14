Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.55 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.61). Approximately 18,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 546,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.90 ($0.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.42. The stock has a market cap of £355.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70.

Get Benchmark alerts:

In other news, insider Yngve Myhre acquired 9,469 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £4,166.36 ($5,056.88). Also, insider Trond Williksen acquired 50,000 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($30,343.49).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.