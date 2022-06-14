Benchmark Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $135.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42.
In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
