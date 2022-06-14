Berenberg Bank Lowers Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target to GBX 780

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($11.17) to GBX 780 ($9.47) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HWDJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 940 ($11.41) to GBX 960 ($11.65) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.29) to GBX 941 ($11.42) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($12.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $920.25.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDJF opened at $8.61 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.