Binamon Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Binamon has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $1.40 million and $460,539.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00424267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars.

