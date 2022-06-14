BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $71.91 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $128,517.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,639 shares of company stock worth $9,225,134. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

