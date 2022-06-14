Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Up 68.1% in May

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the May 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 34,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,081. Birks Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $8.77.

Get Birks Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGI. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Birks Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Birks Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Birks Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.