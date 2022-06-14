BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Head to Head Comparison

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 109.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 37.16% 9.01% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $72.14 million 4.31 $30.09 million $1.30 10.30

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 1 0 2.25

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

