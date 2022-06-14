BlueMar Capital Management LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Airbnb by 63.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.48.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

