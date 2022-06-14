Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 120.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 37,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

