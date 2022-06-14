BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 510

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 510 ($6.19) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price objective (up from GBX 490 ($5.95)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.46) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 516.88 ($6.27).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 426.30 ($5.17) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £82.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 456 ($5.53). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 410.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £367.36 ($445.88). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 77 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £311.85 ($378.50). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 254 shares of company stock valued at $105,066.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

