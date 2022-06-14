British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. British American Tobacco comprises approximately 4.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,100.00.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. 93,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

