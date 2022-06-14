Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after buying an additional 1,418,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after buying an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,302,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 1,620,453 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRMK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $855.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

